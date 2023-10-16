 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 16 October 2023

Stacklands v1.4.1.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Here's a new version with some bug fixes!

  • Fix: Animals now produce cards when on top of magic glue
  • Fix: Cards stay foil when changing card to other card
  • Fix: Cranes pull chests in rare case. Thanks lopidav!
  • Fix: Combat level on ideas incorrect
  • Fix: Feral Cat could be removed with Milk if DLC is not installed
  • Fix: "Read a book" quest translation in French was incorrect
  • Fix: Smithy has the wrong icon
  • QoL: Added volume sliders for music and SFX
  • QoL: Improved touch support
  • Improvement: Spirit image effect now fades away when cutscene ends. This let's you play further after completing a spirit world

- The Stacklands Team

