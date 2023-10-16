Stacklands v1.4.1.20

Hey everyone! Here's a new version with some bug fixes!
- Fix: Animals now produce cards when on top of magic glue
- Fix: Cards stay foil when changing card to other card
- Fix: Cranes pull chests in rare case. Thanks lopidav!
- Fix: Combat level on ideas incorrect
- Fix: Feral Cat could be removed with Milk if DLC is not installed
- Fix: "Read a book" quest translation in French was incorrect
- Fix: Smithy has the wrong icon
- QoL: Added volume sliders for music and SFX
- QoL: Improved touch support
- Improvement: Spirit image effect now fades away when cutscene ends. This let's you play further after completing a spirit world
- The Stacklands Team
Changed files in this update