The Amber Valleys - Content Update #3

Greetings Smallfolk!



Content Update #3 is here featuring new weapons, creatures, threats and game-play features!

The Amber Valleys update continues the narrative left off at Malik who told you about the Aetherin tribe nearby.





New Creatures are coming to Smalland, featuring a new mount; the Scorpion! A tank bodyguard that packs a sting with it's attacks! Adittionally, there's also!

Beetle herds!

Aetherin Squadrons

Tarantula Variants

Tarantula Hawk wasps

Ladybug variant

Ssomething elsse...

Along with

The Handcannon - a musket-like projectile weapon, slow, but powerful

The firesand grenade - a grenade filled with a new combustible powder within The Amber Valleys

The Telson hammer, if being hit with a hammer wasn't bad enough, this hammer is made from the bulb of a scorpion tail.

The Scorpiolaminate Armour - armour fashioned from the carapace of, you guessed it, a Scorpion

and more!

Air-Defence Towers are a new gameplay feature in The Amber Valleys that are here to counter your flight. If you, for example, use your Blue Tit to roam the skies, you'll quickly find yourself in the sand. These towers can be permanently disabled by approaching them on foot and defeating the Aetherin inside so you can reclaim your aerial superiority!









There are two new NPCs within the Amber Valleys, Granger the dusty old hermit who will teach you some new crafting recipes, as well as another member of royalty...





Upon crafting a weapon or piece of armor, there will now be a chance to upgrade it to a higher rarity, improving its damage, resistance, and durability.T here will be 5 tiers, standard, superior, exceptional, rare and legendary. If you wish to grind out those stats and kit yourself out, you can respec yourself at Herne for 200 hoots as well!

Alongside this update is;

The new emote system, accessible by pressing 'Q'

New food recipes

New decoration items

Narrative continuation

New decoration schematics at the merchant (for hoots ofcourse!)

and more!

and also...

[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)

Join the Smalland Discord!