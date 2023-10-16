- Fix for potential crash during free agency
- Allow deleting coach from player search page
- Fixes to scheduling
- Tweaks to UI/Typos
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2024 update for 16 October 2023
Version 8.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
