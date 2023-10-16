 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2024 update for 16 October 2023

Version 8.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12452148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for potential crash during free agency
  • Allow deleting coach from player search page
  • Fixes to scheduling
  • Tweaks to UI/Typos

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link