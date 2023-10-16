 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 16 October 2023

Update 0.88.4

Build 12452142

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug in Adventure AI that could softlock the game during the AIs turn
  • Fixed exception when upvoting mods and player made maps

