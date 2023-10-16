- Fixed bug in Adventure AI that could softlock the game during the AIs turn
- Fixed exception when upvoting mods and player made maps
Songs of Conquest update for 16 October 2023
Update 0.88.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
