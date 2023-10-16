 Skip to content

Great North Shelter 2 update for 16 October 2023

GNS2, 1.0.5 - October 16, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12452047

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new objects that you can interact with;
  • Added new game events;
  • Added a new location for exploration;
  • Improved overall gameplay performance and stability;
  • Other minor changes.

