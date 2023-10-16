V 0.9 Patch Notes

Hello fellow players,
here are the patches listed since the last announcement.
Enjoy the game and God bless!
p2
- Fixed the Meta explosion from happening for time cars
- Fixed the syncing of cars traveling through time
p3
- Added Szoguns Artwork into the Mod Loader
- Fixed the recallgate bug, upon which you could not return from your time gating
p4
- Incrased the size of the sir atom trigger box
- Excluded the time wipe for act 2s cave in 33 ad just in case someone drops quest essential items there
- Fixed players head from appearing white if in Multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where in bill the 2nd instead of the first be talking in ACT 3s Last Stage Quest (Thanks Neko for the report)
- Fixed the floating head bug for other players when wearing a taxi costume
- Fixed the items from not appearing for other players when dropped or used
- Fixed the explosion effects for time travel in multiplayer
- Fixed the time wave event from not triggering when traveled to
Changed files in this update