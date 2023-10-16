 Skip to content

No Time update for 16 October 2023

V 0.9 Patch Notes

  • Fixed the Meta explosion from happening for time cars
  • Fixed the syncing of cars traveling through time
  • Added Szoguns Artwork into the Mod Loader
  • Fixed the recallgate bug, upon which you could not return from your time gating
  • Incrased the size of the sir atom trigger box
  • Excluded the time wipe for act 2s cave in 33 ad just in case someone drops quest essential items there
  • Fixed players head from appearing white if in Multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where in bill the 2nd instead of the first be talking in ACT 3s Last Stage Quest (Thanks Neko for the report)
  • Fixed the floating head bug for other players when wearing a taxi costume
  • Fixed the items from not appearing for other players when dropped or used
  • Fixed the explosion effects for time travel in multiplayer
  • Fixed the time wave event from not triggering when traveled to

