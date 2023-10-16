 Skip to content

Educational Suite update for 16 October 2023

Performance update

Share · View all patches · Build 12451849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiple performance improvements has been applied.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560663
  • Loading history…
