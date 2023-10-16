Story questline addition + another targeted optimization pack

Hello Patrons!

Fall is fast approaching, and to alleviate the boredom of long rainy days, we've been preparing to add another update to Patron. This time it's mainly focused on new content elements.

Let's get straight into the details of it: First of all, biggest addition in this update is opening up a long questline that will start relatively early in the game and ask players to fulfill tasks asked by the King. Basically, the mainland Kingdom gets involved in a costly and long war alongside its borders. To successfully turn the tide of the conflict, they will need all the help they can get, and your thriving colony will get a chance to step up and offer assistance, in terms of steady stream of supplies or trained troops.

Everything you've been building in your colony in the new land will now get a chance to become an important asset in helping your mainland bretheren fending off the hostile invasion. If your city/colony is strong enough to offer that assistance, you'll prove once and for all that you were the right choice to lead the settlement and King's faith in you was justified all along.

In economical terms, all you'll be required to keep sending assistance when asked for is to secure sufficient production and ensure specific surpluses for resources your mainland is missing at a specific points of the conflict. On the other side, if you're asked for fresh troops directly, you'll have to build a barracks and train required amount of troops.

Besides story questline, another element of this update is another batch of optimizations, this time affecting your citizens, how their simulations are calculated and presented. In our internal tests new system yielded some noticeable gains in performance, depending on specific hardware and overall citizen numbers in your city.

Lastly, today's update brings several bugfixes that correct some annoying bugs our players have been reporting in recent weeks.

CHANGES

ADDED: Campaign questline and linked worldmap

ADDED: New available building - Barracks

OPTIMIZATION: reworked system governing citizen background simulations

FIXED: Possible CTD during reloading on specific maps eliminated

FIXED: Trade panel won't suddenly open and close when you click on Dock icon (if Dock icon is below Cancel icon on panel)

FIXED: Numerous corrections to texts in different languages

Hope you'll enjoy the new content! Until the next update, you're welcome to leave your comments, reactions, any feedback or suggestions - on either Steam forums or our Discord channel. We're there regulary and ready to help out!

Keep governing!