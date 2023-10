Share · View all patches · Build 12451797 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 14:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

A very small but important fix for those who pay attention to NPCs and their involvement in crafting. The game version has been updated to 12692.4

The Smelting Master perk (reduces fuel consumption for smelting steel and brass) was not working - fixed.

Thank you for playing VoidTrain!