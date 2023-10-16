 Skip to content

1WEEK update for 16 October 2023

Update Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, today we bring bug fixes and improvements to the game for making it easier at the beginning of the adventure.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an error when trying to close the inventory with the escape key, which occurred after loading a game.
  • Fixed the bronze shovel sprite and colliders.
  • Fixed a bug in the notes panel scroll bar.
  • Fixed Expert gardener achievement.

Gameplay

  • The game time was adjusted to make it easier for the player.
  • Bronze bar creation time lowered to 30 seconds.
  • Iron bar creation time lowered to 45 seconds.
  • Ruby bar creation time lowered to 60 seconds.

