Update Note

Hello, today we bring bug fixes and improvements to the game for making it easier at the beginning of the adventure.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an error when trying to close the inventory with the escape key, which occurred after loading a game.
- Fixed the bronze shovel sprite and colliders.
- Fixed a bug in the notes panel scroll bar.
- Fixed Expert gardener achievement.
Gameplay
- The game time was adjusted to make it easier for the player.
- Bronze bar creation time lowered to 30 seconds.
- Iron bar creation time lowered to 45 seconds.
- Ruby bar creation time lowered to 60 seconds.
Best regards
Changed files in this update