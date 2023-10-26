 Skip to content

Trials of Proelium update for 26 October 2023

Halloween event

Trials of Proelium update for 26 October 2023

Halloween event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi emperors and empresses of Proelium!

A new Halloween update is available right, lasting a week.
This update includes:

  • A new NPC at the cemetery in Gothfair with information about the event
  • Ghosts scattered around Proelium! Each one giving you a trick or treat reward

Trick or treat rewards include:

  • Halloween candy that gives a small permanent MP boost
  • Halloween weapons
  • Halloween emblem
  • Other random rewards

Also, all my released games will be on sale. Still missing out on a few? Grab them now!

Game bundle

If you want to keep in touch with me and my upcoming projects, feel free to join our server

Happy Halloween!

