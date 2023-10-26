Halloween event

Share · View all patches · Build 12451615 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 18:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hi emperors and empresses of Proelium!

A new Halloween update is available right, lasting a week.

This update includes:

A new NPC at the cemetery in Gothfair with information about the event

Ghosts scattered around Proelium! Each one giving you a trick or treat reward

Trick or treat rewards include:

Halloween candy that gives a small permanent MP boost

Halloween weapons

Halloween emblem

Other random rewards

Also, all my released games will be on sale. Still missing out on a few? Grab them now!

Game bundle

If you want to keep in touch with me and my upcoming projects, feel free to join our server

Happy Halloween!