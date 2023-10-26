Halloween event

Hi emperors and empresses of Proelium!
A new Halloween update is available right, lasting a week.
This update includes:
- A new NPC at the cemetery in Gothfair with information about the event
- Ghosts scattered around Proelium! Each one giving you a trick or treat reward
Trick or treat rewards include:
- Halloween candy that gives a small permanent MP boost
- Halloween weapons
- Halloween emblem
- Other random rewards
Also, all my released games will be on sale. Still missing out on a few? Grab them now!
If you want to keep in touch with me and my upcoming projects, feel free to join our server
Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update