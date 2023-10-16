- 'Scarab Brooch' will now correctly be destroyed after 3 uses. Shield duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
- Fixed a bug where stat changes from items were not correctly displayed when using 'Ragtag' formation
- Fixed a bug where dragons would not attack correctly
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 October 2023
Hotfix 2 for v1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
