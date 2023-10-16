 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 October 2023

Hotfix 2 for v1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12451597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 'Scarab Brooch' will now correctly be destroyed after 3 uses. Shield duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Fixed a bug where stat changes from items were not correctly displayed when using 'Ragtag' formation
  • Fixed a bug where dragons would not attack correctly

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link