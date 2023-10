Spectate and sound improvements

Fixes:

Made first person spectating alot more stable

Made flashlight slightly brighter

Made flashlight more stable for others

Made clitch where you get under lava less likely in

level 7

Couple platforms are a bit larger in level 7

Changed smiler spawning behavior in level 6 and level 8

Boosted player footsteps

Boosted Howler footsteps

Slightly lowered howler scream

Boosted note, painkiller and almond water sounds

Additions:

Added shortcut for using inventory items

Added third person to spectate

Added textchat

Added sound to chests

Added pick up sound

Added sound for inventory