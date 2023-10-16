SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.122.76078

Hey hey everyone, Monday again but no Dev update. It got a bit cold here so we decided to warm you all up with a hotfix!
- Fixed the issue where eye color would change when scary masks were equipped.
- Fixed the issue where wearing a moto mask in combination with hazmat suit hid the whole body.
- Fixed the issue where glasses and cigarettes could not be equipped at the same time.
- Fixed the issue where pumpkin plant would not always yield a pumpkin.
- Fixed the issue where Large refrigerators could be dragged.
- Fixed the issue where "Building bases" and "Flag overtake" custom zone settings were swapped.
- Fixed the issue where trader icons for new items were set wrong.
- Fixed the issue where planes would not spawn properly.
- Increased temperature insulation on Skirts.
- Increased inventory space of Tactical Vest.
- Increased handbrake/airbrake power of planes.
Changed files in this update