Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 16 October 2023

0.3.28

Build 12451367

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Sunday's new skill, Victory Rush: When you destroy an enemy, increase the Mobility by 30% for 3 seconds.
-Maria's new skill, One Last Kiss: The Penetration and Damage of the last 1 round(s) in your magazine are increased by 100%
-Fixed the issue with corrupted save files, automatically creating a new save file and providing compensation when this occurs.
-Fixed a bug where using new vehicles in older versions of the game would cause issues.
-Changed the main ammunition type of the White Tiger to HE rounds, with improved visual effects.
-The weight of the White Tiger has been increased to 120 tons, and Pz.III Z to 60 tons.
-Fixed a bug with automatic reward selection.
-Attempted to fix the bug causing freezing during boss battles.
-Optimized AI pathfinding slightly.

