-Sunday's new skill, Victory Rush: When you destroy an enemy, increase the Mobility by 30% for 3 seconds.

-Maria's new skill, One Last Kiss: The Penetration and Damage of the last 1 round(s) in your magazine are increased by 100%

-Fixed the issue with corrupted save files, automatically creating a new save file and providing compensation when this occurs.

-Fixed a bug where using new vehicles in older versions of the game would cause issues.

-Changed the main ammunition type of the White Tiger to HE rounds, with improved visual effects.

-The weight of the White Tiger has been increased to 120 tons, and Pz.III Z to 60 tons.

-Fixed a bug with automatic reward selection.

-Attempted to fix the bug causing freezing during boss battles.

-Optimized AI pathfinding slightly.