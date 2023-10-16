- Fixes bug where drop down lists wouldn't always be in front
- Change so that AI teams are more likely to start drafted players sooner
- Undetermined players now behave like a weighted average of the likelihood of them determining at each level; no longer like minor leaguers
- Fixed bug where if you switched years there would be x's by the teams making the playoffs in the current year
- Fixed bug where if you switched years when you weren't looking at your own team, it would never reset back properly
- Customizable draft pools by year with some 'real' players for 2024 and 2025 included
- Updated rosters
- Slight performance improvements
- All teams now lose rights to any draft picks not signed within 4 years (including human owner)
- Bumped up # of games required to become 'determined'
Executive Hockey update for 16 October 2023
Miscellaneous minor fixes - October 16, 2023
