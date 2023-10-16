 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Executive Hockey update for 16 October 2023

Miscellaneous minor fixes - October 16, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12451283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes bug where drop down lists wouldn't always be in front
  • Change so that AI teams are more likely to start drafted players sooner
  • Undetermined players now behave like a weighted average of the likelihood of them determining at each level; no longer like minor leaguers
  • Fixed bug where if you switched years there would be x's by the teams making the playoffs in the current year
  • Fixed bug where if you switched years when you weren't looking at your own team, it would never reset back properly
  • Customizable draft pools by year with some 'real' players for 2024 and 2025 included
  • Updated rosters
  • Slight performance improvements
  • All teams now lose rights to any draft picks not signed within 4 years (including human owner)
  • Bumped up # of games required to become 'determined'

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Content Depot 600101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link