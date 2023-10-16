Fixes and Optimizations



Fixed the bug that weapons and armor shops do not produce default products Fixed the bug that products were not automatically listed in certain situations Fixed the bug that Boss skills caused damage without displaying damage numbers The collection of Leviathan reduces the number of buildings that need to be upgraded Fixed the bug that the rest attribute decreased too quickly High-level merchants will sell more decorations Adjusted the algorithm of the adventurer's attribute to provide a combat power rating. Adjusted Strength, Agility, Intelligence, and Talent Conversion to Other Attribute Values Replaced icon for equipment reinforcement materials Adjusting the price of consumables in the trading house Fixed the bug that abnormal pop-up windows after trading fair settlement Fixed the bug that trading fair settlement pop-up window with a right-click Fixed the bug that trading fair invitation exceptions after loading files

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com