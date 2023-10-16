 Skip to content

ユメノメイキュウ update for 16 October 2023

[Ver 0.02.02]更新情報

Share · View all patches · Build 12451240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

下記項目を更新しました。

【不具合修正】
・一部のエネミーのエフェクトの発生位置がずれている問題の修正
・一部のエフェクトが想定していない見た目になっている問題の修正
・ステージセレクトの表記と位置修正

その他軽微な調整。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2398661
  • Loading history…
