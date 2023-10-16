[Ver 0.02.02]更新情報

下記項目を更新しました。
【不具合修正】
・一部のエネミーのエフェクトの発生位置がずれている問題の修正
・一部のエフェクトが想定していない見た目になっている問題の修正
・ステージセレクトの表記と位置修正
その他軽微な調整。
