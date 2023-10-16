Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 7

Change List from v18 beta 5:
-
You can now easily multiply Zoom Player's windowed skin resolution from the skin selection dialog (press "N" to open) to better match Zoom Player's skin to your monitor's resolution.
-
You can now time-shift IPTV channels in the EPG by right-clicking an EPG entry.
-
New IPTV Safe mode setting (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV) that blocks access to Hiding Groups, Adding/Modifying favorites and EPG Time Shifting.
-
Zoom Player will load slightly faster when using a multiplied resolution skin.
-
Zoom Player's title text now scrolls if there is no room to show the entire text.
- Filtering the media library by Genre stopped working.
Changed depots in beta branch