Zoom Player Steam Edition update for 16 October 2023

Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 7

Change List from v18 beta 5:

  • You can now easily multiply Zoom Player's windowed skin resolution from the skin selection dialog (press "N" to open) to better match Zoom Player's skin to your monitor's resolution.

  • You can now time-shift IPTV channels in the EPG by right-clicking an EPG entry.

  • New IPTV Safe mode setting (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV) that blocks access to Hiding Groups, Adding/Modifying favorites and EPG Time Shifting.

  • Zoom Player will load slightly faster when using a multiplied resolution skin.

  • Zoom Player's title text now scrolls if there is no room to show the entire text.

  • Filtering the media library by Genre stopped working.

