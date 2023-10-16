 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PropHunter update for 16 October 2023

Fix 0.7.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12451130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the appearance of a map with snowballs when this feature is disabled;
  • Fixed the sound of the hunter's radar when it detects an impostor player;
  • Added the ability to disable the appearance of the radar map for the hunter (this will complicate the search for impostors);
  • Fixed some other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

PropHunter Content Depot 1682051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link