- Fixed the appearance of a map with snowballs when this feature is disabled;
- Fixed the sound of the hunter's radar when it detects an impostor player;
- Added the ability to disable the appearance of the radar map for the hunter (this will complicate the search for impostors);
- Fixed some other minor bugs.
PropHunter update for 16 October 2023
Fix 0.7.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
