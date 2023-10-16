Update 0.9.0.1

🌟New Features:

More Accessible Softcore Mode

In softcore mode you will now gain a new shield charge after each defeated gatekeeper. The gained shield charge is now also indicated by a new blue visual effect. Previously shields recharged after each 10 levels. This was way to unclear when shields are recharged and way to unsteady. With this new change softcore mode should be more accessible for new players.

Shockwave Culling System

A new shockwave culling system was implemented that prevents multiple shockwaves being spawned on top of each other, preventing screen articfacts. This should also lead to improved performance.

⚙️Improvements:

Companions are now teleported to your current player position whenever you enter a gatekeeper arena, descent expedition room or world event with barriers.

Companions on respawning when getting out of reach do not perfectly stack on each other keeping better overview on the amount of companions you have

Improved player level up visual effect

Redesigned Light Staff Projectile visuals

⚖️Balancing:

Tower Defense Upgrades: Blade Orbit now does not knockback enemies (did knockback)

Tower Defense Upgrade: Each Blade Orbit upgrade now increases the chance to spawn an additional blade orbit (was a guaranteed spawn increase before)

🔧Fixes: