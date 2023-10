Share · View all patches · Build 12451000 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 11:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Engine upgrade.

Fixed the issue where the screen would become white when the graphics card memory was low.

Added splash image.

A loading screen was applied at the start of the game.

hcg audio intermittent depiction

Changed so that hcg audio is output intermittently.

