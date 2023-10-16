Added Locomotion, more VR Settings, Improved David Camera and more...

Share · View all patches · Build 12450984 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

After many requests, we have finally added some new features, such as:

Locomotion:

You now only need 1x1m of space.

Use the thumbstick/touchpad to move and rotate.

Press the thumbstick/touchpad to crouch/stand up.

In Settings:

Enable or disable movement, rotation, and crouching.

Choose movement speed.

Choose vignette visibility.

Choose left or right hand for rotation/movement.

Body Height Adjustment:

You can adjust the VR player's height in the settings, which is very helpful when playing with kids.

David Camera:

The camera now provides a better view of the direction you are walking towards.

Desert Level:

The sun no longer damages you when you move between the shadows of Goliath's fingers.