VR Giants update for 16 October 2023

Added Locomotion, more VR Settings, Improved David Camera and more...

16 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After many requests, we have finally added some new features, such as:

Locomotion:

  • You now only need 1x1m of space.
  • Use the thumbstick/touchpad to move and rotate.
  • Press the thumbstick/touchpad to crouch/stand up.

In Settings:

  • Enable or disable movement, rotation, and crouching.
  • Choose movement speed.
  • Choose vignette visibility.
  • Choose left or right hand for rotation/movement.

Body Height Adjustment:

You can adjust the VR player's height in the settings, which is very helpful when playing with kids.

David Camera:

The camera now provides a better view of the direction you are walking towards.

Desert Level:

The sun no longer damages you when you move between the shadows of Goliath's fingers.

