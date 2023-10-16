Added Locomotion, more VR Settings, Improved David Camera and more...

After many requests, we have finally added some new features, such as:
Locomotion:
- You now only need 1x1m of space.
- Use the thumbstick/touchpad to move and rotate.
- Press the thumbstick/touchpad to crouch/stand up.
In Settings:
- Enable or disable movement, rotation, and crouching.
- Choose movement speed.
- Choose vignette visibility.
- Choose left or right hand for rotation/movement.
Body Height Adjustment:
You can adjust the VR player's height in the settings, which is very helpful when playing with kids.
David Camera:
The camera now provides a better view of the direction you are walking towards.
Desert Level:
The sun no longer damages you when you move between the shadows of Goliath's fingers.
