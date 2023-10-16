Hotfix 1.32a Is Out Now!

Hello everyone,

You may have noticed we've recently added Brazilian Portuguese to the game. That update, unfortunately, came with few issues that could have affected your save files.

Due to technical issues, the last patch including the Portuguese language was released with a previously saved file, resulting in the loss of saved games of several users, and the game starting already on Portuguese for new users.

The developer is deeply sorry for the issue. Sadly, we cannot do anything for the saved games lost, and for that, please accept our most sincere apologies.

Those users that download this hotfix will have their saved games as usual, and for new installs, the game will be in English by default.