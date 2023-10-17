- Fixed a bug where the German language was not correctly registered as the initial language
- Fixed an issue where a world would sometimes not complete correctly after defeating the final boss
Summum Aeterna update for 17 October 2023
Summum Aeterna v1.0.007 – Patch Notes
