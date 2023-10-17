 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 17 October 2023

Summum Aeterna v1.0.007 – Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the German language was not correctly registered as the initial language
  • Fixed an issue where a world would sometimes not complete correctly after defeating the final boss

