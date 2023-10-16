Update, Version 20231016





English

[Furniture]New furniture: Statue of Samujier (Warning: it's huge!)

[Furniture]New furniture: Statue of Samujier and Marinas (The same one you can see in Marinas)

[Item]Crude Map of the Nise Federation now has a trade value.

[Marinas Station]Added a Souvenir Vendor. She will sell you everything mentioned above.

[Marinas]The statue now has a description.

[Crude Map of the Nise Federation]It now displays the names of those islands

[Queensmouth Church]Changed an epitaph because of the development of some real-life events. (It's a pity. Someone once I called a friend is now a terrorism supporter. Thus, contents related to him require some adjustment.)



简体中文

【家具】新家具：萨姆吉尔雕像（警告：非常大！）

【家具】新家具：萨姆吉尔和玛丽娜斯的雕像 （就是在玛丽娜斯你能看到的那个。）

【物品】尼斯联盟的粗糙地图现在有了一个交易价值数值。

【玛丽娜斯车站】加入了一个特产品贩卖员。她会向你出售上面提到的所有东西。

【玛丽娜斯】这里的雕像现在有了一段说明文字。

【尼斯联盟的粗糙地图】现在会显示各个岛屿的名称。

【王后镇教堂】由于现实中发生的事情，一座坟墓的墓志铭发生了改变。（非常遗憾。某个曾经的朋友现在变成了恐怖主义支持者。于是，关于他的游戏内容发生了相应的调整。）

