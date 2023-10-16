 Skip to content

Sinoepoch update for 16 October 2023

20231016 Emergency repairs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with mercenary troop replenishment when the AI uses mercenaries.
This bug would cause the player to jump out when attacking a city that
Need to update the game patch immediately

