Stranded in Space Achievements Added + Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12450509 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

25 Achievements have been added to the game.

12 are received just for completing the game up to its current content (Day 18).

13 are either laptop or Escape Room related.

If eligible, just loading into the game should grant you most of these achievements, though you might also need to load into (or log out of) the laptop with your most recent save.

If you're new to the game, just playing through the content will unlock it as you would expect.

If there are bugs, I will fix them!

Patch Notes

Main Menu should be more performant.

Day Loader/Major Choices Menu text fixes. No more blank names!

Umiko Photo Hunts should fully work now.

General typos.

Other odds and ends—nothing too extreme!