Emergency Server Maintenance : 10/16 3:00 ~ 5:00 AM (2 hours) [PDT]

Greetings from the Warhaven team!

Emergency server maintenance has been scheduled.

■ Maintenance Schedule

10/16 3:00 ~ 5:00 AM (2 hours) [PDT]

■ Match Interruptions

10/16 2:30 ~ 3:00 AM [PDT]

The "Find Match" button will be unavailable 30 minutes before the maintenance period to allow active matches to conclude without interruption.

■ Maintenance Details

Fixed a bug where Guardian can now perform a "Shield charge" skill attack while moving.

We apologize in advance as the maintenance schedule may be subject to change as the situation develops. We will inform you of any updated through this announcement.

Thank you.