Aquatico update for 16 October 2023

Early Fall update, v1.600 - additional maps to play with

Build 12450366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Undersea people!

After last couple of updates we've been wrapping the smaller elements like additional optimization details, some bugfixes and also finished two new underwater maps. With today's update these two maps will be available for selection when setting up a new game. New maps are called "Oceanic" and "Leviathan".

Besides that this update also contains several small fixes for various glitches and ironing out few optimization details mainly introduced in recent updates.

Have a pleasant descent to the ocean floor!

