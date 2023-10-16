 Skip to content

The Last Game update for 16 October 2023

v0.3.1 - QoL and bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • all assists (squirrels, frogs, flail, scythes and wisp) can now apply poison/bleed/fire
  • increase warning size for some bosses's attacks
  • rework a bit the dialogs to let the user better understand there is more content after beating Death
  • add two difficulty levels
  • rework floor 1 and 2 enemies to be better balanced
  • fix a bug with the initial selected language in settings

