- all assists (squirrels, frogs, flail, scythes and wisp) can now apply poison/bleed/fire
- increase warning size for some bosses's attacks
- rework a bit the dialogs to let the user better understand there is more content after beating Death
- add two difficulty levels
- rework floor 1 and 2 enemies to be better balanced
- fix a bug with the initial selected language in settings
The Last Game update for 16 October 2023
v0.3.1 - QoL and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
