Lempo - Patch Note 1.0.2

Here are the recent changes & fixes:
- Added some more landmarks to the first map, should make navigating a bit easier
- Fixed Green keycard not working after death
- Fixed drawer key not working after death
- Fixed not being able to use Lempo's altar after second hunt in some situations
- Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity could affect vertical movement on controllers
- Prevented using a ladder through a glass panel
- Made a couple of ladder collisions better
- Fixed one candle that was supposed to be infinite but was not
- Fixed the Animal cabinet objective text staying after completing the objective
- Moved a certain plank in the underground tunnel that was a bit annoying
- Tweaked a frequency of one looping sound
Also we would like to thank you all for the feedback and we are working hard on making the game experience even better.
Support the Indie game dev by spreading the word about the game but no spoilers :P
Link to Discord: https://discord.gg/aKJhx5Zty2
