Lempo - Patch Note 1.0.2

Build 12450227 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 13:09:21 UTC

Here are the recent changes & fixes:

Added some more landmarks to the first map, should make navigating a bit easier

Fixed Green keycard not working after death

Fixed drawer key not working after death

Fixed not being able to use Lempo's altar after second hunt in some situations

Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity could affect vertical movement on controllers

Prevented using a ladder through a glass panel

Made a couple of ladder collisions better

Fixed one candle that was supposed to be infinite but was not

Fixed the Animal cabinet objective text staying after completing the objective

Moved a certain plank in the underground tunnel that was a bit annoying

Tweaked a frequency of one looping sound

Also we would like to thank you all for the feedback and we are working hard on making the game experience even better.

Support the Indie game dev by spreading the word about the game but no spoilers :P

Link to Discord: https://discord.gg/aKJhx5Zty2