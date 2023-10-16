- Fix the issue of characters disappearing when entering and exiting the primary fishing grounds;
- Add a character position refresh button to temporarily solve the problem of the protagonist disappearing;
- Adjust mining income.
- Fixed the increase in favorability value for gift giving.
- Add a reminder about the location of Raina's first meeting.
Workplace Fantasy update for 16 October 2023
Update:Ver1.0.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update