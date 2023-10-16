 Skip to content

Workplace Fantasy update for 16 October 2023

Update:Ver1.0.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12450096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue of characters disappearing when entering and exiting the primary fishing grounds;
  2. Add a character position refresh button to temporarily solve the problem of the protagonist disappearing;
  3. Adjust mining income.
  4. Fixed the increase in favorability value for gift giving.
  5. Add a reminder about the location of Raina's first meeting.

