Patch 1.2 Update.

Patch 1.2 Release
New Features:
-Leaderboard.
Players now can see and other friends high score in game. However, player can check global leaderboard through steam community.
-Steam Cloud Save.
The game progression is now save under steam cloud.
Bug Fixes:
-Fix death registration on the Killer Whale and Submarine fight.
-Fix game feezed when returning to main menu after defeating a submarine.
-Fixed game freeze after player become oversize and entering depth at the same time.
-Cloud is only load when player/steam cloud is online. While offline, the game will use data from local.
Changes:
Chase System :
*Since enemies rarely chase a player, we are increasing the duration of the chase, decreasing the time to chase, and increasing their base percentage.
-Decrease duration to chase player from 60sec to 30sec.
-Increase base percentage from 20% to 30% for Tier 2.
-Increase base percentage from 20% to 35% for Tier 3.
-Increase base percentage from 20% to 40% for Tier 4.
-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 20sec for Tier 2.
-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 25sec for Tier 3.
-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 30sec for Tier 4.
Quiz System:
*Some questions are harder to answer, and quiz rewards are a bit unprofitable. We are increasing the reward value for each depth.
-Quiz reward for depth 1 is now giving 0.75 growth and 75 score.
-Quiz reward for depth 2 is now giving 1 growth and 100 score.
-Quiz reward for depth 3 is now giving 1.25 growth and 150 score.
Others:
-Increase score after defeating a killer whale from 200 to 400.
-Increase score after defeating a submarine from 500 to 700.
-Increase score after eating a great white shark from 50 to 2000.
