Patch 1.2 Update.

Patch 1.2 Release

New Features:

-Leaderboard.

Players now can see and other friends high score in game. However, player can check global leaderboard through steam community.

-Steam Cloud Save.

The game progression is now save under steam cloud.

Bug Fixes:

-Fix death registration on the Killer Whale and Submarine fight.

-Fix game feezed when returning to main menu after defeating a submarine.

-Fixed game freeze after player become oversize and entering depth at the same time.

-Cloud is only load when player/steam cloud is online. While offline, the game will use data from local.

Changes:

Chase System :

*Since enemies rarely chase a player, we are increasing the duration of the chase, decreasing the time to chase, and increasing their base percentage.

-Decrease duration to chase player from 60sec to 30sec.

-Increase base percentage from 20% to 30% for Tier 2.

-Increase base percentage from 20% to 35% for Tier 3.

-Increase base percentage from 20% to 40% for Tier 4.

-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 20sec for Tier 2.

-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 25sec for Tier 3.

-Increase duration of chase from 10sec to 30sec for Tier 4.

Quiz System:

*Some questions are harder to answer, and quiz rewards are a bit unprofitable. We are increasing the reward value for each depth.

-Quiz reward for depth 1 is now giving 0.75 growth and 75 score.

-Quiz reward for depth 2 is now giving 1 growth and 100 score.

-Quiz reward for depth 3 is now giving 1.25 growth and 150 score.