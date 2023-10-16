Deidia's gotten a Major Polish,

[h1][ Hello Hello, /h1]

Hello everyone, I've been busy with finishing up Deios 1 the directors cut version and finished that. So I thought I'd take some time off to polish up Deios 2 using my new "Skills". I've come along way with what I've learned with Deios 1, and the Unfolding engine so using what I've learned to add some quality of life features comes much easier now.

Personally in my own life, therapy has helped with becoming more intune with believing in myself and believing how much people have enjoyed this game. Internalising the support and what people saw in it is becoming more ingrained.