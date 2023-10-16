Deidia's gotten a Major Polish,

[h1][ Hello Hello, /h1]
Hello everyone, I've been busy with finishing up Deios 1 the directors cut version and finished that. So I thought I'd take some time off to polish up Deios 2 using my new "Skills". I've come along way with what I've learned with Deios 1, and the Unfolding engine so using what I've learned to add some quality of life features comes much easier now.
Personally in my own life, therapy has helped with becoming more intune with believing in myself and believing how much people have enjoyed this game. Internalising the support and what people saw in it is becoming more ingrained.
Updates
- Added a reset key ("R") that allows you to reset the players position
- Added a video of production of me making the game in the games folder.
- Added a command that reloads the server to its original form
- Added multiple save states
- Added autosaves.
- Added in intro launcher for options
- added in the making of deidia booklet into the main menu
- uploaded the entire ost to spotify, apple music, and bandcamp
- fixed glitch with gates saying "you need more deitycoin" after unlocking them even though you had enough deity coin to open the gate
- added in resolution control with various sizing (custom resolutions can be set by altering the StartupInit.txt text file)
- changed aspect ratio from 16:7.5 to 16:9.
- incrementals now have stats that more clearly show how much of each machine you have bought
- added in game pad support
- cape is better and more in align with the influence of darthlupis the cleaner cape.
- Made ticking sound quieter
- corrupter is moved to the side instead of center
- changed cracktro installer to the original demo song that is better
- Editing tools perform a bit better when loading a level
Changed files in this update