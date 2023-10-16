 Skip to content

The American War update for 16 October 2023

October 16 Update

October 16 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Grass disappearing when looking at the floor fixed
  • Fixed mission 3 vehicle ramps
  • Added player legs
  • Added fall damage
  • Added missing footstep sounds in caves

Changed files in this update

