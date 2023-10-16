Update v1.0.0.12 (Global)

Good morning, recruits!

We continue to move forward along our post-release roadmap, and today we are bringing a long requested feature: Multiplayer mode!

Let’s see all the changes and improvements introduced with this new update:

Improvements in Battle Mode (Sandbox):

Added a minimap to make it easier to keep track, in real time, of all the changes taking place on the battle map without leaving the camp.

to make it easier to keep track, in real time, of all the changes taking place on the battle map without leaving the camp. Battles between squads are no longer resolved instantly. Squads will now automatically attack enemy troops in adjacent territories, dealing and receiving damage until one of them loses all its battleforce and is defeated. This will allow you to strategize in the middle of a fight, retreat in the face of certain defeat, reinforce to take the upper hand, or bring back injured soldiers before it's too late.

Enemy AI has been improved to be more challenging and human-like.

We’ve improved the way the terrain bonuses are displayed for each soldier class. Bringing the right troops into a battle can be the key to victory.

Multiplayer Mode:



It’s time to show the world that you are the best Sergeant in One Military Camp. In this new game mode, you’ll be able to join or create public matches to face other players, or create private matches against your friends.

Each player will manage their own camp and deploy squads of trained soldiers in order to conquer the territories surrounding the opponent’s base.

Multiplayer Mode is similar to Battle Mode, but has the following added features:

Sending attacks: use your research points wisely and you’ll be able to unlock the ability to send attacks to the other player’s camp, such as spies, drones, propaganda drones… A great way to slow down your opponent’s progress!

We’ve included a voice chat so that you can communicate with your enemy. But don’t forget to be respectful!

The main menu now includes a Leaderboard featuring the players with most wins in multiplayer mode. Who knows, maybe we’ll organize a tournament with the best players in the world ;)

Special mentions:

Once more, we’d like to thank our communities on Discord and Steam. Special shout-out to _GoddGaming _on Discord for being brave enough to dare to compete in multiplayer mode against people in our dev team.