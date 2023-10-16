My Dream Setup October Update



New update for MDS, featuring highly requested enhancements that will greatly improve the user experience.

Undo / Redo functionality

We are adding the most requested feature - undo/redo. Now you'll be able to undo accidentally deleted item, or just go back a few steps if you want to redo something. Thank you for your feedback and for helping us to make our game better!

Custom wallpaper for monitors



With the new update you have the opportunity to put your own wallpaper on your monitors, as well as some pictures(we added 3 new pictures with the ability to upload custom images). This will allow you to add uniqueness to your setups.

Place on almost every surface



Also in the new update you will be able to place objects on almost any surface. Especially on sofas, armchairs and beds. We know that many people missed it, and we've listened to your feedback! With this exciting new feature, you can now personalize your rooms even more.

New languages support

My Dream Setup now supports:

Portuguese

Chinese

Japanese

Polish

Turkish

Bug fixes

Fixed a problem where it was impossible to place an object in some parts of the room

Fixed a problem where the room in the main menu was shifting too much

Fixed sometimes incorrect snap to the nearest 45° when rotating objects

Selecting a wall item no longer resets its rotation

