The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV update for 11 February 2024

Patch 1.2.1 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

It's been a while, but we are providing a new update to Trails of Cold Steel IV today. This is primarily in response to some relatively recent changes in behaviour on a subset of systems with AMD GPUs, but we also sneaked in a few more fixes:

  • Fix potential text-rendering-related performance issues which could occur on AMD GPU hardware on some systems.
  • Fix voice timings when using the "Resume from the latest save" option.
  • Prevent loading a save that contains unavailable DLCs, as that could cause the game to crash.
  • Fix a few minor remaining translation issues.
  • Fix the rendering of godrays when running the game without ambient occlusion or with HBAO+.

While we expect this patch to improve the situations for all users, with the great variety of hardware and software configurations available on PC this is not always guaranteed in all circumstances. As such, you can return to previous versions of the game by selecting the any of the public "version_*" branches on Steam.

  • Peter "Durante" Thoman

