Harvest Island update for 16 October 2023

Freezing Screen Soft Lock BuildV1.27

-Possibly fixed freezing screen soft lock. Players can hear music in the background and can play, but their screen is frozen. This is mostly due to an operating system error or a graphical drive error. It means that my game isn't compatible with your system setup. It happens to a very rare select few. I've tried to fix this by forcing the game to render only by GPU and not CPU. This may or may not fix it. If it doesn't, this is out of my power as a developer to fix as RPG Maker is a web browser type game engine. Javascript/HTML5. My next recommendation is to play on a 32bit system. Sorry =/

