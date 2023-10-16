 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 16 October 2023

Hotfix: UI Update 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem where the grid capacity grid upgrade wasn't applying.
  • Changed info panel to get smaller when reducing a weapon (the button space wasn't being removed).
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't move properly with WASD if a gamepad was plugged in and the stick would drift slightly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
