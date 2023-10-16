- Fixed a problem where the grid capacity grid upgrade wasn't applying.
- Changed info panel to get smaller when reducing a weapon (the button space wasn't being removed).
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't move properly with WASD if a gamepad was plugged in and the stick would drift slightly.
Battle Grid update for 16 October 2023
Hotfix: UI Update 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update