Patch 4.1.1.9 - New Ranked Playlist

Share · View all patches · Build 12449318 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces a new Ranked Playlist co-developed with the OOT community. Plus, handy config presets for quick settings adjustments, dynamic scenario events, bots color change on hit, and more...

This patch should also reduce stuttering significantly on most systems, especially in Clicking scenarios.

OOT Ranked Playlist:

This playlist contains 2 categories: Beginner and Advanced .

and . Includes a total of 32 Scenarios .

. Check out the OOT Discord Server and Twitter.

Config Presets:

This handy addition lets you save complete configs to a list and load them up in full or just parts of it with one click.

Config Presets will also store custom files such as Custom Sounds, Custom Crosshairs, and Custom Walls and Grounds Textures.

Plus, you will also be able to import / export presets quickly and revert unwanted changes made.

Access the Config Preset Manager via the Menu Settings tab (shortcut: "P" or click "Presets" in the bottom right corner) or from the Pause Menu Settings tab (click the cog wheel button).

Scenario Events:

Scenario events allow creators to add unique events to their scenarios, happening on:

Session Time

Bot Count

Kill Count

Timer

On Start

On Kill

And execute one or multiple events at once such as:

Switch Weapon

Destroy Bots

Cycle Bots (Forward, Back, Random, or Index)

Update Bot Amount

Change Bot Color On Hit:

This new feature lets you choose a different bot color when hitting it, based on the head or the body.

Bot Body Color On Hit

Bot Head Color On Hit

Humanoid Bot Armor Color On Hit

Color Fade Delay After Hit -> This is the amount of time it takes to start fading back to the default color.

Color Fade Duration -> This is the duration of the fade between the hit color and the default color.

New Bots Settings:

Finish Dodge Before Swap -> Only used when Swap Movement Profiles is enabled.

Choose Opposite Dodge Direction On Swap (L/R) -> Only used when Swap Movement Profiles is enabled.

Choose Opposite Dodge Direction On Swap (F/B) -> Only used when Swap Movement Profiles is enabled.

Use Flat Base For Floor Checks

Other Changes:

Revamped ranked score requirements tab to make it easier to read.

Fixed a bug that caused invalid scores to get submitted to the #score-logs channel in the [Aimbeast Discord](discord.gg/aimbeast).

Fixed overall session time being affected by timescale.

Added import button for sounds.

Fixed multiple bugs that affected some functions of the Dynamic Blocks.

Fixed a bug that caused the New Playlist Tab to keep loading ranks forever.

Fixed a bug that caused rank and leaderboards entries count to not reset when launching a scenario without any leaderboard entry.

Make sure to join our discord to share your feedback and suggestions!

[url=https://discord.gg/aimbeast]

[/url]