Southeast Asia Region Test Schedule Announcement (Oct. 20th, 12:00 ICT)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

The first beta test in the Southeast Asia region will begin from 12:00 pm (ICT) on October 20th for 72 hours. _

[ SEA Test Schedule ]

[color=lightgreen]1st : 12:00 (ICT) on October 20th ~ 12:00 (ICT) on October 23th

(05:00 (UTC) on October 20th ~ 12:00 (ICT) on October 23th)

2nd : 12:00 (ICT) on October 27th ~ 12:00 (ICT) on October 30th

(05:00 (UTC) on October 27th ~ 12:00 (UTC) on October 30th) [/color]

[ Main locations of Southeast Asia region ]

< Southern & Southeast Asia >

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, India, and other Southeast Asian countries

< Oceania >

Australia, New Zealand

Game download is possible in locations other than the Southeast Asia region, but access is not possible.

Please check the region table notice for detailed region classification.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1277530/announcements/detail/3680059005335830829

[ Content Test Hours ]

PVP mode (Kill 'Em All, Team Deathmatch) : From 13:00 to 01:00 (ICT) each day

PVE Mode (Challenge, Training Mode) : No restrictions during the test period.

*Please note that PVP time is limited to ensure better match play.

[color=lightblue]For those who have not yet applied for the playtest, please refer to the 'How to Join the Test' below. [/color]

[ How to Join the Test ]

Visit to the BLACK STIGMA’s Steam store via the link below,

click on the Playtest 'Request Access' button.

Then your application will be completed automatically

and you will be able to download the game and access your proper region.

(Now, all regions excepting Southeast Asia is not available.)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277530/?snr=2_groupannouncements_detail_

_All of us at BLACK STIGMA will do our best to ensure a better service for this test.

Thank you. _