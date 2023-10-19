Major game update + Halloween theme

In this update, we have introduced brand-new weapons, expanded the game's settings, enabled cross-play between PC, Meat Quest, and Pico, implemented numerous game enhancements, and resolved various bugs.

New weapons:

Added new edged and bladed weapons: knives, machete, axe, pickaxe...

Added chainsaw.

New settings:

Added the possibility to play in sitting mode.

Introduced a left-handed mode.

Included the option to change the gun angle.

Implemented the ability to hold weapons without continuously pressing a button.

Added the option to turn off blood effects.

Improvements:

Improved the functionality of melee weapons.

Improved FPS stability and reduced FPS drops.

Achieved smoother zombie animations.

Updated bHaptics to the latest version.

Bug fixes:

Fixed several bugs in the co-op game.

Improved puzzle work in Scene 5.

Made UI fixes in the main menu

And some other bug fixes and improvements

If you come across any bugs in the game or have ideas on how we can enhance your gaming experience, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at info@dream-dev.com.