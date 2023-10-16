Hi,

Recently, we’ve received some valuable reviews from Chinese players. We are sincerely sorry for the unhappy experience we’ve brought you in the Chinese version.

Currently, we’re actively working on the issue of Chinese Localization and re-translating the texts. We’ll finish this rapidly and inform you again with another announcement as soon as it is finished.

Besides, we’ve also realized the other issues mentioned in the reviews. We’ll improve the game contents gradually to make the game better.

Thanks so much for your patience and support. We’re dedicated to bringing you a better game experience.

V Sisters