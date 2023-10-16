Anniversary Update: One Year of Early Access

Greetings, Space Travelers!

Welcome to the first Anniversary Update! Stardeus has come a long way in the year since its Early Access launch. This update is the largest to date. While some features were revealed in previous posts, I'll recap the most important highlights here. All of this is also covered in the accompanying announcement video.

Brand New Research System

The old research system has been entirely replaced with a less grindy model that offers more agency and freedom of choice.

You no longer need to expend electricity to advance research. Research nodes unlock instantly on demand, upon crafting the required number of Datoids, a new research ingredient.

Memory Modules are no longer required for research, and fewer Disk Modules are needed to store research data.

The research tree has been overhauled and reorganized. It is both larger and more logically structured.

While I've attempted to provide an automatic migration for existing save files, the old and new research trees don't align perfectly. As a result, you may find some nodes unlocked out of sequence when upgrading to v0.10.

I strongly recommend starting a new playthrough, as old saves will be unbalanced. Be sure to complete the new tutorials before beginning a new game.

New Tutorials

Instead of an integrated tutorial in the Wrecked scenario, the game now offers six standalone tutorials that cover various aspects of gameplay. Additional tutorials may be introduced to accompany new mechanics in the future.

Universe Biomes

In prior versions, the universe consisted mainly of a few types of randomly generated planets grouped into star systems and galaxies. The updated universe generation algorithm employs a flexible biome system to determine the properties of each planet, star system, and galaxy. This affects everything from the resources available on a planet to the factions you might encounter in specific galaxies. While the full potential of this new biome system is not yet realized, it lays a solid foundation for the introduction of new space-related features and mechanics in future updates.

New Starmap Navigation

The previous mechanics for switching starmap scopes were confusing and restrictive, requiring your ship to be stationary and free of incoming space objects. This has been replaced by a simpler navigation system:

To exit to a parent scope (Planet/System/Galaxy), simply fly beyond its outer ring. This action carries no restrictions, and you'll automatically evade any incoming asteroids or breach capsules.

To enter a nearby Planet/System/Galaxy, proceed as before but without any extra conditions or limitations.

This new system has one unresolved issue: you can't quickly zoom out from a planet to survey the star system or galaxy. This limitation will eventually be addressed by the introduction of a minimap.

New Mining Mechanics

Earlier versions of resource mining had limitations. The first model featured finite resources that would run out; the second made deposits infinite but progressively harder to mine, discouraging exploration.

The current, third iteration introduces resource depth in addition to mining difficulty. Standard shuttle expeditions can reach depths of up to 2km, while AutoDrill Rigs can go as deep as 10km.

Additional changes to mining mechanics include:

AutoDrill Rigs are now retrievable and reusable.

Human colonists participating in mining expeditions will incur a cost in terms of deteriorating mood and physical condition, necessitating recovery time.

Exploration is required to identify the nature of potential resource points, although radar can offer some guidance.

This mining system, like most game mechanics, remains open to future adjustments based on player feedback.

New Fire and Explosions System

Fire and explosions have been problematic before, often too random and either too difficult or too easy to manage. The previous implementation was inflexible, inefficient, and visually unappealing.

To address this, the old system was entirely removed and replaced with a more flexible, efficient one that aligns better with the rest of the game. This new system can manage a large number of burning objects while offering granular control over each flame.

Fire behavior is now more predictable, driven by a near-deterministic algorithm. For example, fire will only spread if oxygen is available, and it adheres to specific rules when doing so. New attributes, like fuel levels, add complexity and open the door for new in-game weaponry.

The same system now also manages explosions. While still a work in progress, the goal is for all fire and explosion events to be explainable and logical, eliminating arbitrary fires and explosions on well-maintained devices.

Door Permissions

After unlocking the necessary research, you'll gain the ability to configure the permissions for any door or airlock. If directing humans proves difficult, you can at least lock doors to control their movement.

Trap Floors

A set of retractable spikes can automatically trigger to impale non-flying enemies. Ideal for farming crawlers in a Cloning Pod or for areas designed to deter uninvited guests.

Game Balance Enhancements

Hundreds of minor balance changes have been made, cumulatively resulting in a more polished overall experience. These adjustments impact item production times, construction costs, the economy, and various other game aspects, all aimed at reducing grind.

New Build Menu

The previous Radial menu, while gamepad-friendly, proved cumbersome for mouse users. The new Grid menu includes a built-in search field and offers quicker navigation. It is the default option, but those preferring the Radial menu can revert to it via the "Tool Menu Type" option in the Input settings.

Unification of Crafting Devices

The earlier distinction between "processed" and "crafted" resources has been streamlined. Most "processing" devices have been converted to "crafting" devices, except for the Nutrient Extractor and Disassembler. A new rule stipulates that resources are crafted, while dead beings are processed. This simplifies the controls across all crafting devices and eliminates the confusing "Process" tool.

Batch Size Controls for Production

This feature extends beyond a simple UI update. You can now instruct crafting devices to produce multiple items simultaneously. Workers will gather the necessary resources in advance, lengthening production time but resulting in larger output batches. This minimizes interruptions in the production chain.

Notification Groups

Devices that are Idle, Unconfigured, or facing a Material Deficit will now generate a single notification per group, enhancing the readability of the event list.

Detailed Status Log

A compact panel in the bottom-right corner displays a detailed status log useful for troubleshooting specific issues. For example, if a robot repeatedly drops tasks due to inability to reach a Charge Station, this activity will be recorded in the log.

New Trade View

Though it was already shipped in v0.9, it is worth mentioning again for those who may have been away from the game. The new Trade view is a substantial improvement over the original launch version.

New Quests UI

The initial Quests UI, being cumbersome and unclear, has been replaced with a more user-friendly version. Now you can progress through multiple quests simultaneously. Completion of a quest, even if not set as active, will prompt immediate notification and reward distribution.

Improved Charts

The charts have been refined for greater readability. The electricity grid chart now also displays renewable energy output, allowing you to see if your ship operates solely on solar energy.

Aggregated Local Maneuvering Controls

The need to locate and click individual Maneuvering Controllers to navigate your ship in local space has been eliminated. The Ship Controls overlay now provides a consolidated list of your controllers, indicating their direction and operational status.

Better Mod Validation

Due to the fast-paced development of Stardeus, internal APIs are subject to change, often causing workshop mods to break. The worst-case scenario involves a malfunctioning mod undermining game performance while continually logging errors. To protect the player experience, I've intensified mod validation standards.

I've tested most workshop mods to ensure that errors from incompatible mods are detected early and flagged in-game. This notifies both players and mod creators of issues.

Final Words

I could go on into more details, but this post is getting way too long, so I'll stop here. You can read the Changelog if you want to dig deeper into what happened in v0.10.

I hope you will love the new changes, and please give constructive criticism if you don't. I am always listening and will correct the issues as much as I can.

The road to version 1.0 is still a long one. Stardeus was an ambitious project from the very start, and now, after almost 4 years of development the ambition has not diminished. I am confident that I will be able to carry out the vision of Stardeus to the full extent, just give me a few more years and enough coffee!

Your support - be it through reviews, word of mouth, or tuning into my development live streams on Twitch - is invaluable.

Until next time!

spajus

