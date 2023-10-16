 Skip to content

Shredded Faith Playtest update for 16 October 2023

v1.0.7a - Fixed Sync + NPC's added

v1.0.7a - Fixed Sync + NPC's added

Build 12448857 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed interpolation issues for the player object
Added some goblins that roam nearby forests
Combat between players and Goblins as well as Player vs Player currently works
Everything works on a one-shot system for now

