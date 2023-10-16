Fixed interpolation issues for the player object
Added some goblins that roam nearby forests
Combat between players and Goblins as well as Player vs Player currently works
Everything works on a one-shot system for now
Shredded Faith Playtest update for 16 October 2023
v1.0.7a - Fixed Sync + NPC's added
Fixed interpolation issues for the player object
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update