Lies of P update for 16 October 2023

Steam Mac Version Update Announcement

Lies of P update for 16 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Citizens of Krat,
It's the Lies of P team.

We are excited to announce that the Steam Mac version has been updated!
We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has been patiently waiting for the update.

The latest update includes the same changes that were made to the Windows 1.2.0.0 version, such as balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and adjustments to character progression.
You can find the complete update notes in the link provided below.
(Link)

We hope that you'll continue to find more excitement in Krat with these new updates!

Thank you,
The Lies of P team.

