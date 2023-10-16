 Skip to content

Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition update for 16 October 2023

Beast Mode Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12448822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Brace yourselves for a complete gameplay overhaul and not one, but two brand-new levels to sink your teeth into! Best part? It's a FREE update for all our loyal pack members who already own the game.

Howl at the moon and dive into the action-packed world of Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition! Unleash your primal instincts, wreak havoc, and carve your path of epic destruction. With its adrenaline-pumping gameplay and the exhilarating rush of dominating the leaderboards, this over-the-top Arcade Action spectacle will have you howling for more!
Don't miss your chance to join the pack and show the world what it truly means to reign as the top dog.

This is a complete remaster of the game, and I'm super excited to see what you all think!

