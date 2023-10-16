 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 16 October 2023

New Patch: More BriHaus & Orctober

Share · View all patches · Build 12448794

Today's patch is all about big green babes and sweet milky cows (and sometimes big milky green babes). Happy Orctober everyone!

0.6.24 Patch Notes:

  • Sub!Arona has a new threesome with Uncaged!Etheryn.
  • Arona's scene in the Khor'minos Bathhouse is now repeatable if you are Lovers.
  • You can now take Arona and Etheryn to the baths together if they are both your Lovers. Includes three new threesomes with the girls therein.
  • Grettel has a new victory sex scene for pussy-having PCs.
  • Infrith has a new anal doggystyle scene for bedicked PCs.
  • Rina’s repeat content is now accessible in Bri’s village, aka Moohaus.
  • Rina has a whole slew of sex scenes — I’m pretty sure she’s handily eclipsing the other two residents!
  • Rina also has a training arc for helping her get ready to compete at the city’s Colosseum.
  • Rina's quickies have been added to the Moohaus.
  • The Milking Shed has been added to the Moohaus, with scenes for the PC milking Rina, Cassia, and Brienne, "milking" Brint, and the PC getting milked.
  • You can now cook a meal for the moos at the Moohaus.
  • If you have (NON-DEMON) Gytha in the Wayfort dungeon, you can now choose her fate.
  • Gytha has a number of new talks and sex scenes.
  • A new version of her Frostwood combat encounter once again is available.
  • Etheryn has a new set — the Warrior Queen — with an intro event written by Alypia. Unlocking it requires having defeated Alissa (part 2) and having finished Lumia’s quest. This will unlock an event upon entering the Wayfort a day after both are completed (or a day after loading a save where both are already done).
  • More text fixes courtesy of Spotty and Zag!
  • New Busts: Updated Rina, Warrior Queen Etheryn.
  • The Milking Machine's [Make Milky] option now becomes [Make Milkier] if already lactating, and it increases your MilkStorageMultiplier. Bovum Sherry's MilkStorageMultiplier has also increased.

